Connable Office Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $38,143,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,504,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $281.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 991 shares of company stock valued at $308,261 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.