Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNSL. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $870.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

