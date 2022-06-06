Convergence (CONV) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Convergence (CONV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Convergence has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $279,363.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

