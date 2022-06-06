Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.08% of Copa worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Copa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,740,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,853,000 after acquiring an additional 79,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Copa by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,023,000 after buying an additional 647,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Copa by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,425,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Copa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,207. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

