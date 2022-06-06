CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

CXW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. 9,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,742. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

