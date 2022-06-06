Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.38.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.05.

In other news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

