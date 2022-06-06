Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $202-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.26 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Coupa Software to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.33.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.13. 4,048,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,211. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 65.0% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,392 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 368.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

