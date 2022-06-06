Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF) Research Coverage Started at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTC CRAYF opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Crayon Group Holding ASA has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $20.17.
Crayon Group Holding ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
