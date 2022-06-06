Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF) Research Coverage Started at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTC CRAYF opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Crayon Group Holding ASA has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Crayon Group Holding ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an IT advisory company in software and digital transformation services. It operates through Software & Cloud Direct, Software & Cloud Channel, Software & Cloud Economics, and Consulting segments. The company provides assess and migrate services, including cloud migration assessment, maturity assessment, cloud infrastructure advisory and migration, cloud POC, cloud tenant migration, cloud connectivity, modern workplace migration, and cloud identity services; govern and optimize services comprising IT governance, license optimization, software and cloud economics, and SAM tool services; and operate and support services, such as modern workplace adoption, software and cloud advisory servicedesk, and support program services; and data platform and AI solutions services.

