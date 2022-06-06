Credit Agricole S A Buys 2,114 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR opened at $52.07 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

