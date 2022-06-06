Credit Agricole S A Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.27.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $252.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

