Credit Agricole S A Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 243.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.10.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

