Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 201.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $69.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.