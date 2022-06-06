Credit Agricole S A Has $579,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $106.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

