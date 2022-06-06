Credit Agricole S A Has $916,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,000 ($37.96) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,467.52.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $67.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

