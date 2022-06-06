Credit Agricole S A Trims Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DD opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.
DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.
DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
