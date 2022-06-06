Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

