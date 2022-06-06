Critical Contrast: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) versus Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mitesco alerts:

Mitesco has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mitesco and Better Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Better Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 752.27%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -5,118.27% -4,559.69% -153.99% Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and Better Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 295.15 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.67 Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 4,154.83 -$40.33 million N/A N/A

Mitesco has higher revenue and earnings than Better Therapeutics.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Mitesco on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.