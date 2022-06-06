Critical Survey: Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) vs. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -38,185.05% -58.37% -30.80% Burning Rock Biotech -165.32% -45.94% -37.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sera Prognostics and Burning Rock Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,270.37%. Burning Rock Biotech has a consensus price target of $39.94, indicating a potential upside of 1,606.84%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Burning Rock Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 521.40 -$35.01 million ($4.37) -0.31 Burning Rock Biotech $79.69 million 3.09 -$125.02 million ($1.32) -1.77

Sera Prognostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burning Rock Biotech. Burning Rock Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sera Prognostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Burning Rock Biotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoCompass IO, a corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. In addition, the company has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. It has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, CStone, BeiGene, Abbisko Therapeutics, and IMPACT Therapeutics and Merck KGaA. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

