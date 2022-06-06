Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 110,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 25.50. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.