CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.63.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $167.46 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

