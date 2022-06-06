CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.97.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.40 and a 200 day moving average of $192.44.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

