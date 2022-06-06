Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $12.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 235,390 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,753 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,914 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 19,592,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,461. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.17. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

