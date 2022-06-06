CUTcoin Price Tops $0.0076 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $407.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00079596 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000303 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00229043 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,186,350 coins and its circulating supply is 161,186,350 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

