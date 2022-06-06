Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Down 5.7%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.45. 4,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,004,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,873.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,637,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,183 shares of company stock worth $6,504,313. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 143.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 384,347 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

