Dacxi Achieves Market Cap of $7.84 Million (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Dacxi coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Dacxi has a total market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $126,377.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dacxi has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.15 or 0.01854608 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 184.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00063862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00396857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dacxi Coin Profile

Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 coins. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @DacxiGlobal

