Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. It sells and installs mobile devices, software, and related bar coding equipment. The company makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line workers. DecisionPoint offers business process and mobile solution consulting; technology implementation and support; Hardware and software and consumables. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., formerly known as Comamtech, Inc., is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

DPSI opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. Decisionpoint Systems has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Decisionpoint Systems ( OTCMKTS:DPSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Decisionpoint Systems news, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 37,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $375,198.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $58,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries.

