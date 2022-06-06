Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will report $12.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.32 billion and the highest is $13.29 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $10.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $47.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $51.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.89 billion to $59.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $307.64 and a one year high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

