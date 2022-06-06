DerivaDAO (DDX) One Day Volume Tops $40,817.00

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $29.66 million and approximately $40,817.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00003617 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.19 or 0.01973818 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 278.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00084395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00380667 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

