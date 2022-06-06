Dero (DERO) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. Dero has a market cap of $78.88 million and approximately $155,002.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.28 or 0.00020006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,372.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.96 or 0.05925495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00205330 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.00591644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.00604067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00071663 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,567,022 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

