Desjardins Raises CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$40.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

CAE stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. CAE has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,119,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after buying an additional 219,309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after buying an additional 585,122 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

