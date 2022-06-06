Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $324.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $367.00.

MCO opened at $285.28 on Thursday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $269.47 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

