DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,886 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,919. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,486 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

