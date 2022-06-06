Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Up 8.3%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.62 and last traded at $41.45. 958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 21,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $798.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.