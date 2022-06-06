Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diversey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. Diversey reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversey will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Diversey’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSEY. Citigroup reduced their price target on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diversey by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,133 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diversey by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Diversey by 491.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Diversey by 79.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

DSEY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. 1,904,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Diversey has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

