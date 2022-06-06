DODO (DODO) Market Cap Reaches $19.02 Million

DODO (DODO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, DODO has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $19.02 million and $28.91 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

