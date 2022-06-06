DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 43,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $3,059,940.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,955,607.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

