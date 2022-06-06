Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Position Boosted by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 59.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

PLOW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,650. The company has a market cap of $722.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $45.74.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.