Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will post $569.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $569.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $530.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $294,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,511 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 110,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

