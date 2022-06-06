Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading 9.3% Higher

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.67. 22,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 481,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.88.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $39,299.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,889.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 255,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,687,064.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 562,688 shares of company stock worth $50,616,470 and have sold 1,167 shares worth $106,162. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,150,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after purchasing an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

