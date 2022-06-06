DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 29.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 61.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after buying an additional 170,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $86.13.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

