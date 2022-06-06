e-Money One Day Trading Volume Reaches $373,524.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and $373,524.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 282% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00084953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00658040 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00386960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

