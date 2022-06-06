Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will report $326.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.53 million and the lowest is $323.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $89.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,657. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

