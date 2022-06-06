Eight Capital Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$63.85

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$62.00 to C$63.85 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.08.

STLC stock opened at C$41.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.37 and a one year high of C$56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Stelco’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

