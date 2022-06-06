Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $207.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.35 and a 200 day moving average of $189.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.76. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $122.85 and a 1-year high of $238.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

