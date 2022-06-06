Elitium Price Hits $1.23 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00004104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $34.21 million and approximately $248,729.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

