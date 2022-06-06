Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EHC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.03 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

