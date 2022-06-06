Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $528.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will announce sales of $528.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $522.30 million and the highest is $532.37 million. Endo International posted sales of $713.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endo International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.47. 25,430,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,547,877. Endo International has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $109.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

