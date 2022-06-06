Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENGH. CIBC cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

ENGH opened at C$33.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$31.40 and a twelve month high of C$64.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

In related news, Director Pierre Lassonde sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$715,564.00.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

