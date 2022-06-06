Enigma Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Enigma has a market cap of $168,189.78 and $157,562.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00192425 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004556 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001198 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00317815 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

