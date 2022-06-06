Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 11,200 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.96 per share, with a total value of $828,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,404.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,303.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Enviva by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,901,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,208,382,000 after purchasing an additional 103,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $194,589,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enviva by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $43,814,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $37,222,000.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Enviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

